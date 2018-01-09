How Jeb Corliss uses IoT, AR, and VR to fly like a bird

The Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) are all changing how we live and work. For BASE jumper and wingsuit pilot Jeb Corliss, it's changing how he jumps off of buildings, mountains, and out of helicopters.

From the nylon technology that makes up parachute systems to scuba diving equipment that enables breathing underwater, Corliss uses technology not only during his extreme sports, but to train for them as well. "Without technology, a lot of the sports I do would be physically impossible," Corliss said.

SEE: Virtual and augmented reality in the enterprise: Cost factors, benefits, future plans(free PDF)

By using AR and VR during training, Corliss can see altitudes and other GPS data that helps him decide whether jumps are possible or not. Last year, one of his missions included jumping out of a helicopter to hit a target the size of an apple, which was suspended over the Great Wall of China. He was able to practice for this jump ahead of time by having a three-dimensional model of the area he was going to be jumping in projected on a piece of glass he was wearing while skydiving.

"As I'm flying my wingsuit...it would then build this whole mountain range, build the wall, build the target out in front of me so I could come in and safely practice hitting the target," Corliss said. "As I would hit the target and come through, it would disappear and rebuild again so in one skydive I could do three runs at my target."

"It was the perfect way for training before I actually got to China to do the project in a real dangerous environment," he said.

