How Kiwi Browser could actually make the mobile web usable for business pros

Despite years of advances, the mobile web remains frustratingly difficult to use—doubly so if you're a professional trying to finish some important work on the go. However, the new Kiwi Browser for Android could eliminate some of the challenges of the mobile web and boost its usability.

As noted in an exclusive report on our sister site Download.com, the browser automatically blocks pop-ups, aggressive ads, trackers, and notifications. You know those annoying pop-ups for accepting cookies and GDPR compliance? It will even accept those on your behalf, so you don't have to deal with them. All of this is done to streamline the browsing process.

Kiwi's download page on the Google Play store notes that the browser will block cryptojacking as well, keeping malicious actors from stealing your phone's CPU to mine cryptocurrency.

The Kiwi Browser is built on WebKit and Chromium, the report noted, so it will feel much like the mobile Chrome browser does. But its ability to block all of the pop-ups and annoyances, combined what the Kiwi creator told Download.com were "crazy hacks inside WebKit," lead to much faster page load speeds.

The app is available only on Android for now, but is not compatible with Google Sync. The creator told Download.com that a desktop version could be possible, but a mobile version of the Kiwi Browser for iOS is unlikely.

The need for a better mobile experience is critical, especially in the enterprise. A recent study from Oxford Economics found that 80% of IT business leaders said they believe employees need mobile devices to do their jobs effectively—so mobile devices and fast mobile browsers contribute to success.

However, it's not just in the office where a fast mobile browser could shine. Business travelers and remote workers are often tied to their devices as well, and trends like remote work are growing. Some 74% of employees said they'd be willing to quit their job over a work from home policy, according to a Softchoice report from late 2017.

These changes in the workforce present a golden opportunity for an upstart like Kiwi to disrupt the industry, if it moves quickly enough. The app has already garnered 100,000 users, the report noted, but major players could copy its methods.

The Kiwi Browser is open source. Developers can find the source code on GitHub.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

The new Kiwi Browser for Android blocks pop-ups, notifications, ads, and more, leading to a simplified browsing experience.

Thanks to some "crazy hacks inside WebKit," the Kiwi Browser is blazing fast, and makes it easier to get work done on the mobile web.

