How LinkedIn's search update helps job seekers find remote work, better salary data

A recent LinkedIn update features new search specifications that help job seekers find their ideal role, according to a LinkedIn blog post on Wednesday. The update also changes the search configuration, showing users the most important information about each position as they scroll past, said the post.

The updates could help position LinkedIn as a more serious contender to other job sites like Indeed, Glassdoor, and Monster. They could also expand the platform's usability beyond networking and communication for business pros.

When scrolling through LinkedIn previously, users would have to open multiple tabs to see job details, as to not lose their place in search results. The updated job postings now show the company size, number of applicants, and who in your network can help listed at the top of each page, providing quick context for the searcher, said the post.

One of the most exciting additions to the LinkedIn job search engine is the remote jobs filter. With 43% of US employees spending some sort of time working remotely, according to a Gallup survey, remote jobs are being searched more often. Most prospective remote workers turn to remote-specific job sites like FlexJobs, Remote.co, Working Nomads, and more. Now, users can select 'remote jobs' as their location, which will provide fully-remote job options, said the post.

Another part of the update is LinkedIn Salary, meaning that job searchers no longer have to rely solely on Glassdoor for salary estimates. With LinkedIn Salary, users can search by company, or job title, to see how different job titles are paid at specific companies, explained the post.

Also, when a user follows a company, LinkedIn will prompt them to turn on job alerts, which will send out a notification when new jobs post at the specified company, said the post. The notifications help applicants stay up-to-date on job opportunities at their dream companies, and help them to be one of the first to apply, added the post.

With over 15 million active job listings on LinkedIn, according to the post, these updates help users navigate the vast number of opportunities available to them there. Having a LinkedIn is extremely beneficial during the job hunt process, and now you can find the particular jobs you want with ease.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

LinkedIn's latest search update allows users to scroll through jobs without having to open new tabs for more information, and enhances the search experience.

Job candidates can search the salaries of specific positions in certain companies, as well as search directly for remote work on LinkedIn.

