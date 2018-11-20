How open platforms might unite AI researchers

Cracking the brain code involves the collaboration of scientists, Starmind co-founder Pascal Kaufmann tells TechRepublic's Dan Patterson, and says open platforms can unite AI researchers. The following is an edited transcript of the interview.

Dan Patterson: Where are we in terms of... your work involves a private company and a foundation. The foundation is similar to a platform, and you bring together a number of people who might have dissenting views, might have concurring views about artificial intelligence.

But where are we as and academic and institutional place in terms of a, not just the business world, but where is our current thinking and how far are we really advancing?

Pascal Kaufmann: First of all, there is a lot of competition ongoing these days, between universities, between research labs, even within companies. I do not think that there's any orchestrated approach to crack the brain code to create artificial intelligence. However, by means of new technologies, and you referred to the Sturman technology, for example. You can connect talents around the globe independently of where they are sitting, or who they're working for.

And there are networks these days where all AI talents in the world are invited to crack the brain code. So if you think of that, these silos, these competing silos work against each other, all of a sudden turn into an orchestra of thousands of scientists world wide focusing on one goal, namely to crack the brain code. These are really exciting times by means of these latest collaboration technologies.

