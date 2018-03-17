Search

How Optis VR environments could be used to train the astronauts who land on Titan or Mars

Cedric Bellange, Product Marketing Manager for Optis, spoke with TechRepublic's Teena Maddox at SXSW about how the company's virtual prototyping software was used to create a realistic model of Titan's surface.

Optis' virtual prototyping and virtual environment is so realistically immersive, Astronauts will be able to train for missions, says Cedric Bellange, product marketing manager for Optis, who spoke with TechRepublic's Teena Maddox at SXSW. The following is a transcript of the interview.

"Optis is a virtual prototyping software editor. Our differentiator is we reproduce light in virtual, exactly like in reality. So, our belief is that a physics based virtual world will recreate the real world, so you are able to experience in virtual your virtual product like in reality. That's the differentiator of Optis.

"Here, we had to use the data from the probe that was on Titan and recreate a virtual world that mimics how a human would experience Titan. That was a very challenging for us. Very challenging and very interesting. It's fascinating.

"Virtual reality is a very fantastic educational tool. So, we will be able to train for example the astronaut in virtual reality. Train them to perform the task like they will have to do in the mission. So, that's a very important what's next, and so we can imagine to make a ... experience a movie and be part of the movie in virtual reality. Live in the movie and be character in the movie so that's also something interesting for the future."

Last can for Titan - Optis virtual reality
