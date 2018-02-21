How organizers for major events like the Olympics can fend off cyberattacks

TechRepublic spoke with Kroll's Alan Brill to discuss what major event organizers can do to fend off cyberattacks that may come from a multitude of different threat actors.

Brill: I think it all goes to the same starting point that is: consciousness of the problem and wanting to do something about it. At the very least, you would hope that some of the players involved, the Olympic organizing committees, the World Cup organizing committees, the hotels, would put together a warning that they could give to every guest checking in, everybody visiting the venue, everybody as part of the event—that would say the things that you and I have just been talking about. That, "Look, we try very hard to provide security for our networks, but it's not perfect. If you're traveling around the city, we can't control everything. We can't be everywhere and we want you to be conscious of that."

It can suggest things like, get a VPN. It can suggest things like don't hookup to internet connections that you just don't know about. If you let people know they have the option of doing things to help themselves. If you just ignore the problem and say, "Well, we're running an event, not our problem." I think you have done a disservice, not just to those participating in the event, but those visiting it, and those who are in the city for.

