How Samsung's digital displays enhance communication between businesses and customer

Samsung's senior manager of product launch Shari Sentlowitz gave TechRepublic's Dan Patterson a tour around the Samsung office to showcase their latest multi-panel, see-through, and programmable displays.

Sentlowitz said that Samsung's P Series, PH43F and PM49H, are grease and dust resistant (IP5x rated), and features high brightness. This series is ideal for restaurant menu boards.

Samsung also offers a hybrid mirror display containing a proximity sensor, which companies can program so their graphics completely disappear or move to the corner as a person approaches it. This mirror can feature third party integrations that allow for RFID technology, which can read what the customer is wearing and suggest additional items.

Samsung's solution for small retail spaces is the SH37F, a full HD stretch display. Like the surfboard shown in the video, this display can be added into any kind of object. This product is Samsung's solution for areas that need signs, but don't have much space.

The demand for interactive displays, also referred to as interactive whiteboards or eBoards in education, is always increasing. These displays have the ability to show content, while also having touch capabilities and collaborative abilities. Additionally, they can be used to showcase artwork or display emergency alert messages.

"Every school needs some type of digital signage, whether it's in your lobbies when you walk in for signage and directions, or even in the caffertias for menu boards," Sentlowitz said.

Hotels can use standard Samsung products to create a mosaic wall, which can be configured in any desired way and integrated to have a seamless display of content. Displays can also be used in individual rooms and tied specifically to what guests need to know each morning, as well as having the option to allow them to connect their own devices. Alternatively, the displays can become a virtual concierge and promote the property's services and features.

