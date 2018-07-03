How sensor data and machine learning can disrupt the retail shopping experience

Japanese online shopping website Zozotown is expanding its custom clothing program that allows users to purchase made-to-order clothes using sensor technology.

As Reuters reported, Zozo announced Tuesday that it would be shipping more of its polka dot bodysuits—called Zozosuits—that allow customers to get a more accurate measurement of their sizes and upload their measurements. The announcement shows how tech is disrupting the retail space, leading to more tailored experiences and custom products.

According to PR Newswire, the Zozosuit is enabled with Bluetooth, allowing users to automatically sync their measurements to the Zozo app. From there, users will be directed to clothing options that match their body type.

To round out its portfolio of custom clothing offerings, Zozo announced that it was adding formal shirts and business suits to its clothing line to utilize the measurements of the Zozosuits, Reuters reported. By the end of July, the company is expected to ship a million Zozosuits.

Zozo CEO Yusaku Maezawa discussed the fashion revolution at the formal attire launch event.

"The time where people adapt to clothing is over, this is a new era where clothes adapt to people," Maezawa said, as noted by Reuters.

This growing tech trend could change shopping in the near future. Zozo has taken the stress out of ordering clothes online by presenting users only with clothes to fit their body type, allowing them peace of mind. The feature also could help eliminate online shopping headaches by limiting or eliminating returns as well.

Tech is becoming increasingly common in online shopping, across the globe. Whether it's wearable tech like Levi's Commuter Trucker jacket, or a virtual personal stylist at Stitchfix, tech is reshaping the retail industry.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Your next suit could be made just for you thanks to sensor technology from Japanese retail giant Zozo.

Japanese company Zozo is implementing machine learning and sensor data to allow users to buy clothing designed to fit their specific body.

