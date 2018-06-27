How SMBs and enterprises alike will benefit from Google's ad platform update

Although Google is the leader in online advertising, the company's advertising service portfolio is a hodgepodge of partially overlapping services, some of which are homegrown, while others are the result of M&A over the last 15 years—foremost among these is Google's purchase of DoubleClick in 2007 for $3.2 billion.

In order to clarify the differences between products, Google has announced a reorganization and renaming of some of its advertising services.

First is the rebranding of Google Adwords to simply Google Ads, as noted in a blog post, complete with a logo change. This change also comes with a new campaign type targeted toward small businesses called Smart Campaigns that allows platform users to create ads faster than was previously possible, and to target a specific outcome—Google lists getting customer calls, in-store visits, or purchases made as targetable outcomes which campaigns can be tuned for, the post said. The announcement indicates that Smart Campaigns are available in the US now, and will be rolled out globally through the end of 2018.

SEE: Job description: Mobile application developer (Tech Pro Research)

For larger organizations, Google is merging the DoubleClick advertiser products with Google Analytics 360 for a new product called Google Marketing Platform. Likewise, DoubleClick Search is becoming Search Ads 360, while DoubleClick Bid Manager, Campaign Manager, Studio, and Audience Center have been united as Display & Video 360, though existing customers will be migrated gradually to the new products. The new service also supports over 100 external service integrations.

Additionally, Google has merged DoubleClick Ad Exchange and DoubleClick for Publishers into Google Ad Manager, a process Google claims has taken three years. The changes also accompany an increased focus on programmatic campaign management, and reaching users on mobile devices. From the newly-launched Google Ad Manager blog post:

People now spend more time on their phones than anywhere else, and are watching more video—live or on demand—on a variety of large and small screens. This shift has created new opportunities for monetization, along with more challenges for managing ads across different screens, SDKs, and content distribution platforms. Ad Manager gives you a single platform for delivering, measuring and optimizing ads wherever your audience is engaging—including connected TVs, Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP), mobile games and other apps, and platforms like YouTube and Apple News.

These changes mark the end of the DoubleClick brand, a decade after Google acquired the company.

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

In order to clarify the differences between products, Google has announced a reorganization and renaming of some of its advertising services.

Google Adwords has become Google Ads, while DoubleClick advertiser products are being rolled into Google Analytics 360 or renamed Google Ad Manager

Stay up to date on the latest headlines from Google by subscribing to TechRepublic's Google Weekly newsletter. Subscribe

Also see