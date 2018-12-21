How Sony Digital Paper can help business pros go paperless

The updated 10-inch Sony Digital Paper DPT-CP1 notepad is a useful product for business pros who want to go paperless.

It uses high resolution E Ink so that it consumes very little power and has a long battery life. It's easy to use it for reading and to fill in PDFs. While you can use it for handwritten notes, they're not as efficient due to the contrast and resolution.

There's a companion app for Android and iOS so that you can do an easy transfer of documents and notes.

I love how lightweight it is. It is only 8.5 ounces and fits easily into a tote bag or backpack. It's thin and yet feels durable. I'm a big fan of the anti-glare display of E Ink.

The only real downside is that it's expensive. The 10.3 version is $600 and is an update to the 13-inch version that retails for $700.

Honestly, I've enjoyed it enough that I'm disappointed that I have to ship it back to Sony. It's really a great niche product.

