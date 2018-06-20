How students and schools can access GitHub's education tools to learn coding

Version control service Github has opened up its free GitHub Education pack to all schools, as noted in a Tuesday blog post, giving more students an opportunity to learn how to code.

As a TNW report stated, software development is more than just writing code, though. GitHub's Education program offers solutions for students to learn coding, testing, documenting, and proper source management.

GitHub previously offered this service to a limited number of certain degree programs or certificate granting institutions, according to the report. Now, however, it is opening up its bundle of tools—including its Student Developer Pack, GitHub Classroom, Campus Experts, and Campus Advisor—to all students in an effort to prepare them for future jobs in tech.

Microsoft's recent purchase of GitHub adds to its changing focus—one more centered on developers and professional growth. Microsoft also owns LinkedIn and Lynda.com, sites developers frequent. This free education program could prove helpful to those trying to learn code as a means of preparing for a career, or for students studying another field who want to stay current on tech trends.

For GitHub, the value is that the company gets its service in the hands of future developers even earlier, making them more familiar with GitHub as a version control platform. As such, they may be more likely to use it in their future careers.

GitHub Education will offer a bundle of GitHub's tools and trainings to help prepare the developers of the future. It comes with full access to GitHub's Enterprise and Business Hosted.

As noted, GitHub Education willCampus Advisors, a teacher training service to prepare instructors. Other new features include Field Day, a platform for open source conferences referred to as "unconferences" for technical student communities, and the aforementioned Campus Experts, which is essentially training for building a more engaged tech community.

