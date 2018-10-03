How tech leaders can encourage diversity in STEM

At the 2018 Grace Hopper Celebration, Julie Elberfeld of Capital One spoke with TechRepublic's Alison DeNisco Rayome about why companies must work to bring in women, minorities, and other under-represented groups. The following is an edited transcript of the interview.

Julie Elberfeld: It is so important that we get more young people inspired to go into technology and other STEM fields. I think it's so important, because the world is just evolving around technology. Everything we do is impacted and affected by technology, and if we're going to get the real products and services for everyone in our population, we need to have more diverse people actually at the table making those choices, and being the makers and creators of technology. As far as how we get more children into the STEM fields, we need inspiration. We need role models. We need to highlight the people who are doing great things in science and technology today and show them what they can be.

One final thing that I would like to offer to my peers in the industry is to not be pipeline victims. The technology industry is challenging today. We do have to inspire the next generation, but we're all engineers, we're all problem solvers, and we can figure this out together.

