Tech & Work

How tech leaders can encourage diversity in STEM

At the 2018 Grace Hopper Celebration, Julie Elberfeld of Capital One discussed why companies must work to bring in women, minorities, and other underrepresented groups.

By | October 3, 2018, 10:41 AM PST

At the 2018 Grace Hopper Celebration, Julie Elberfeld of Capital One spoke with TechRepublic's Alison DeNisco Rayome about why companies must work to bring in women, minorities, and other under-represented groups. The following is an edited transcript of the interview.

Julie Elberfeld: It is so important that we get more young people inspired to go into technology and other STEM fields. I think it's so important, because the world is just evolving around technology. Everything we do is impacted and affected by technology, and if we're going to get the real products and services for everyone in our population, we need to have more diverse people actually at the table making those choices, and being the makers and creators of technology. As far as how we get more children into the STEM fields, we need inspiration. We need role models. We need to highlight the people who are doing great things in science and technology today and show them what they can be.

SEE: How to use data to promote workplace diversity (TechRepublic)

One final thing that I would like to offer to my peers in the industry is to not be pipeline victims. The technology industry is challenging today. We do have to inspire the next generation, but we're all engineers, we're all problem solvers, and we can figure this out together.

Also see

electronic-experiment-observation-physics-study-concept-picture-id612010632.jpg
© iStock/Rawpixel

Related Topics:

Tech & Work CXO Tech Industry SMBs Innovation Developer

About Alison DeNisco Rayome

Alison DeNisco Rayome is a Staff Writer for TechRepublic. She covers CXO, cybersecurity, and the convergence of tech and the workplace.

Editor's Picks

America's coolest company: How Big Ass Fans went from cooling cows to a multinational tech powerhouse

Can Russian hackers be stopped? Here's why it might take 20 years

The new commute: How driverless cars, hyperloop, and drones will change our travel plans

Exomedicine arrives: How labs in space could pave the way for healthcare breakthroughs on Earth

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox