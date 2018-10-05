How the Windows 10 October 2018 update will impact your enterprise IoT deployments

The Windows 10 October 2018 update will deliver edge intelligence with machine learning, industrial strength security, new silicon options, and more monetization models for distributors and sellers for enterprise Internet of Things (IoT) projects, Microsoft announced in a Thursday blog post.

Microsoft customers can commercialize devices with new servicing options: A Semi-Annual Servicing Channel, which offers two feature update releases per year, and a Long-Term Servicing Channel, which provides security and quality updates without any new features over a 10-year period. The long-term model is ideal for commercial IoT devices, including point-of-sale systems, ATMs, and industrial equipment controllers, as they require strong security and fewer feature updates, the post noted.

Another new cloud service subscription, called Windows 10 IoT Core Services, offers companies the services needed to commercialize a device on Windows 10 IoT Core, including long-term OS support, and services to manage device updates and assess device health, according to the post. This will help device manufacturers lower support costs, and distributors create better business models to create customer value.

SEE: Internet of Things policy (Tech Pro Research)

In the Windows 10 October 2018 update, Microsoft also added the ability to do more work at the edge, including machine learning, event processing, and image recognition, the post said. "Seamless integration with Azure IoT Edge brings cloud intelligence and analytics securely to Windows 10 IoT devices at scale," it noted.

Windows Machine Learning allows developers to use pre-trained machine learning models in their applications, which can be evaluated and adjusted as needed at the edge, the post said.

Microsoft also added support for NXP i.MX 6, 7 and 8M series processors to Windows 10 IoT Core, giving customers more silicon choices to meet their individual needs, the post said.

Windows 10 IoT also includes turnkey support for both Azure IoT Device Management and Microsoft Intune to provide more scalable device management for enterprise IoT deployments, according to the post.

Microsoft has already rolled out the updated Windows 10 IoT solutions to customers including Rockwell Automation, Redback Technologies, and Johnson Controls, the post noted. As more companies begin exploring IoT and edge computing, tools like these updates could help them implement and manage these projects at scale.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

The Windows 10 October 2018 update includes edge intelligence with machine learning, industrial strength security, new silicon options, and more monetization models for distributors and sellers for enterprise IoT projects.

Customers including Rockwell Automation, Redback Technologies, and Johnson Controls are already using Microsoft's updated IoT capabilities.

Keep up to date on all of the latest Windows news. Click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Microsoft Weekly newsletter. Subscribe

Also see