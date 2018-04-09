How to add a Flexible Space to your Firefox Quantum toolbar

If you've adopted Firefox Quantum as your web browser of choice—which you should—you might have decided to do a bit of customization. If you click the menu in the upper right corner of the browser, you can then click on Customization, and make the Firefox UI better fit your needs. However, when you open up that customization, you'll notice a new element, Flexible Space. What is this? To put it simply, the Flexible Space element is a very handy space you can add to the Firefox toolbar. It's just that, space.

But why would you need it? There's a very easy answer. There are times when our toolbars get crowded to the point where we can't grab or right-click anywhere. On the occasion you need to do that, such as to show the menu bar or Bookmarks toolbar, you'll have a tough time finding a space to grab. That's where Flexible Space comes in. Open up the Customization window, click and drag a Flexible Space into the toolbar, click done, and you'll have all the space you need to grab or right-click that toolbar.

Although Flexible Space won't make Firefox more secure or browse faster, it will certainly make it easier for you to work with the interface, especially when you have those toolbars jam packed with things. All the things.

