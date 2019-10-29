How to add an Apple Card to your iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac

Learn how to use your Apple Card on Apple devices beyond your iPhone.Learn how to use your Apple Card on Apple devices beyond your iPhone.

Image: Apple, Inc.

You have an Apple Card set up and working on your iPhone to use as a payment option both at online stores and brick-and-mortar retailers. You may also have an iPad, Apple Watch, or Mac on which you'd like to use your new Apple Card; with your card already established on your iPhone, you can easily add it to these other devices. The process for each device varies slightly but achieves the same goal.

SEE: Apple Pay: An insider's guide (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

First, if you haven't set up your Apple Card on your iPhone, refer to TechRepublic's story on How to set up and use an Apple Card. You may also want to read our Apple Card cheat sheet to fill you in on all the facts about the card.

How to set up your Apple Card on an iPad

To set up the Apple Card on your iPad, go to Settings and then Wallet & Apple Pay. In the section for Payment Cards, tap the link to Add Card (Figure A).

Figure A

At the Apple Pay window, tap the Continue button. At the Add Cards window, uncheck any credit cards that you may already have on your iPhone and check the one for Apple Card. Tap Continue (Figure B).

Figure B

Enter your Apple ID password. At the next screen, decide if you want to use the Apple Card as the default Apple Pay payment card on your iPad (Figure C). The card is then added. Tap Continue. The next time you make a purchase on your iPad through Apple Pay, the funds will be taken from your Apple Card account.

Figure C

How to set up your Apple Card on an Apple Watch

To set up your Apple Card on an Apple Watch, open the Watch app on your iPhone. Go to Settings and then Wallet & Apple Pay. You should see an entry for your Apple Card—tap the Add button next to it. At the next screen, choose if you want to use the Apple Card as your default card; if so, tap the button to Use As Default Card and, if not, tap the button to Set As Default Later In Wallet (Figure D). The card is added to your watch. Tap Continue. The next time you pay for an item using Apple Pay on your watch, the funds will be taken from your Apple Card.

Figure D

How to set up your Apple Card on a Mac

To set up and use an Apple Card with Apple Pay on a Mac, you need a model with Touch ID. On Mac models without built-in Touch ID, you'll have to complete your purchase using Apple Pay on your iPhone or Apple Watch. To set up the card on a Mac, first turn to your iPhone. Go to Settings and then Wallet & Apple Pay. Turn on the switch to Allow Payments On Mac (Figure E).

Figure E

Next, segue to your Touch ID-enabled Mac. Go to System Preferences and then Wallet & Apple Pay. Click the + button to add a new card. Select your Apple Card. If prompted, enter the password for your Apple ID. Then choose the option to Use As Default Card to make your Apple Card the default for Apple Pay. When you purchase an item online using Apple Pay through Safari, the funds will now be charged to your Apple Card.

Apple Weekly Newsletter Whether you need iPhone and Mac tips or rundowns of enterprise-specific Apple news, we've got you covered. Delivered Tuesdays Sign up today Sign up today

Also see