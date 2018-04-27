How to add users to groups in Linux

Since inception, Linux has been a multi-user platform. You can create as many users as you need on your Linux servers and desktops. But the ability to simply add users isn't the only aspect that makes Linux so powerful and flexible. In addition to users, you can create groups and then add users to those groups. Groups can be administrative in nature, created for departments or tasks, and so much more. But how do you add users to those groups? I'm going to show you just that. In fact, I'm going to show you how to manage this from the command line. I know, right? The command line! Ack! Actually it's quite simple. Let's say you're working with a distribution that uses sudo and instead of adding users to the sudoers file, you'd rather go the safer route by adding users to the sudo group. How do you do that? Easy.

Let's add user olivia to the group sudo. To do this, open up a terminal window and issue the command sudo usermod -aG sudo olivia. You'll be prompted for your sudo password. Upon successful authentication, the user will be added. You can check to make sure olivia was added to the sudo group with the command grep sudo /etc/group. Hit Enter and you will see all of the members within the group listed.

That's all there is to adding a user to a group in Linux. That wasn't even remotely hard. And here you were worried it would challenge your Linux mettle. Group on, my friends, Group on.

