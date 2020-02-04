How to clear up space if Antsle is maxed out

Has your Antsle virtual machine appliance run out of room and you can no longer access the web GUI? Learn how to fix this via the command line.

The Antsle virtual machine appliance is a stellar means of deploying VMs for your company. It's easy to use, reliable, powerful, and capable of running numerous virtual machines simultaneously.

However, you may find yourself in the same situation as I did, when all of a sudden your Antsle is maxed out. You've created too many virtual machines and the appliance has become unresponsive. No matter how many times you restart the machine, you cannot log into the web-based GUI.



What do you do?

Fortunately, these devices are powered by Linux, so you have access to the shell. From that shell you can run a few commands to free up some space. I'm going to show you how to do just that.

What you'll need

A running Antsle device

The root user account credentials

How to locate Antlet names

How you're going to clear up space is by removing unwanted antlets (VMs). Chances are you've created a few virtual machines that you no longer need. To clear up space, we're going to get rid of those lingering VMs.

In order to do that, you first have to know the name of the antlet to be removed. Since you can't gain access to the web GUI, and you probably can't remember the name of those VMs you no longer use, how do you track down their names?

With a command.



Log in to your Antsle--via SSH--with the root user. Once you're on the Antsle's bash prompt, issue the command:

ls /antlets

The output of the command will display all of the folders for the VMs you've created (Figure A). The name of each listed folder corresponds with the name of a virtual machine.

Figure A

Comb through that list and locate any/all VMs that can be deleted.

How to delete a VM

The command used to delete VMs is a bit dangerous as it deletes everything for that VM without prompting. So please use it with caution.

Once you know the VM you want to delete, the command is:

zfs destroy -R antlets/VMNAME

Where VMNAME is the name of the virtual machine (antlet) you want to delete. For example, say I want to delete the Skaffold VM. That command would be:

zfs destroy -R antlets/Skaffold

Note: As is with every command in Linux, it is case sensitive, so pay close attention when you run the command.

After the command completes, you will get no output returned.

How to check how much space you have on your device

Now, let's check to see how much space you have on the device. Since the Antsle uses ZFS, you'll need to check the pool size with the command:

zpool list

The output will show how much free space the Antsle has (Figure B).

Figure B

If deleting that first VM doesn't free up enough space for your Antsle to run properly, continue deleting other unwanted antlets until you've freed up sufficient space. After you've freed up space, reboot the device with the command:

reboot

Once the machine boots, log back in to the web GUI and you should be good to go. Your Antsle device is back up and running as expected.

