How to configure a static CentOS 8 network address from the command line

Every CentOS admin should know how to configure a static IP address using nothing but the terminal.
CentOS 8 is here and it's chock full of new features and improvements. One feature that has not changed all that much is the configuration of a static network address. Although Ubuntu migrated to the much more user-friendly netplan tool, CentOS is still using the old-school method.
If you don't happen to know how to manually configure a network address, switching it from DHCP to static, I'm going to show you how.
SEE: Hiring kit: Network administrator (TechRepublic Premium)
What You'll Need
All you'll need to make this work is the following:
- A running instance of CentOS 8
- An available IP address
- A user with sudo privileges
How to locate the device name
The first thing we must do is locate the device name to be configured. Do this with the command:
ip a
This should reveal the name of your network interface (Figure A).
Figure A
How to backup your configuration file
Next, we're going to backup the original configuration file with the command:
sudo mv /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-NAME /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-NAME.bak
Where NAME is the name of your network interface.
How to create a new configuration
Now we create a new configuration file with the following command:
sudo nano /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-NAME
Where NAME is the name of your network interface.
In that file, paste the following:
TYPE="Ethernet" BOOTPROTO="none" NAME="NAME" IPADDR="IP_ADDRESS" NETMASK="255.255.255.0" GATEWY=GATEWAY DEVICE="NAME" ONBOOT="yes" PEERDNS=no
Where:
- NAME is the name of the network interface
- IP_ADDRESS is the static IP address you want to apply to the interface
- GATEWAY is the gateway address for your network
Save and close the file.
Restart the network manager with the command:
sudo systemctl restart NetworkManager
Your static IP address has been applied
How to configure DNS servers
Because we're using a static IP address, we might also want to use static addresses for DNS resolution (which is why we added PEERDNS=no to the configuration file). To configure DNS servers, issue the command:
sudo nano /etc/resolv.conf
In that file, add your static DNS addresses below the last line like so:
nameserver 8.8.4.4,8.8.8.8
Save and close the file.
And that's all there is to configuring a static IP address in CentOS 8.
Also see
- How to become a network administrator: A cheat sheet (TechRepublic)
- Resolve IT issues quickly with these 10 PowerShell cmdlets (TechRepublic download)
- A better way to install Docker on CentOS 8 (TechRepublic)
- How to enable automatic updates with Cockpit on CentOS 8 (TechRepublic)
- How to enable SSH session recording in CentOS 8 (TechRepublic)
- How to enable Cockpit on CentOS 8 (TechRepublic)
- Red Hat's CentOS 8 arrives: Here's what you get with it (ZDNet)
- The Best VPN services for 2019 (CNET)
- 5G: More must-read coverage (TechRepublic on Flipboard)