How to configure a static CentOS 8 network address from the command line

Every CentOS admin should know how to configure a static IP address using nothing but the terminal.

CentOS 8 is here and it's chock full of new features and improvements. One feature that has not changed all that much is the configuration of a static network address. Although Ubuntu migrated to the much more user-friendly netplan tool, CentOS is still using the old-school method.

If you don't happen to know how to manually configure a network address, switching it from DHCP to static, I'm going to show you how.

What You'll Need

All you'll need to make this work is the following:

A running instance of CentOS 8

An available IP address



A user with sudo privileges



How to locate the device name

The first thing we must do is locate the device name to be configured. Do this with the command:

ip a

This should reveal the name of your network interface (Figure A).

Figure A

How to backup your configuration file

Next, we're going to backup the original configuration file with the command:

sudo mv /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-NAME /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-NAME.bak

Where NAME is the name of your network interface.

How to create a new configuration

Now we create a new configuration file with the following command:

sudo nano /etc/sysconfig/network-scripts/ifcfg-NAME

Where NAME is the name of your network interface.

In that file, paste the following:

TYPE="Ethernet" BOOTPROTO="none" NAME="NAME" IPADDR="IP_ADDRESS" NETMASK="255.255.255.0" GATEWY=GATEWAY DEVICE="NAME" ONBOOT="yes" PEERDNS=no

Where:

NAME is the name of the network interface

IP_ADDRESS is the static IP address you want to apply to the interface



GATEWAY is the gateway address for your network



Save and close the file.

Restart the network manager with the command:

sudo systemctl restart NetworkManager

Your static IP address has been applied

How to configure DNS servers

Because we're using a static IP address, we might also want to use static addresses for DNS resolution (which is why we added PEERDNS=no to the configuration file). To configure DNS servers, issue the command:

sudo nano /etc/resolv.conf

In that file, add your static DNS addresses below the last line like so:

nameserver 8.8.4.4,8.8.8.8

Save and close the file.

And that's all there is to configuring a static IP address in CentOS 8.

