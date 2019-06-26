How to create a custom template in Enpass

Enpass allows you to create a streamlined template to meet your specific password needs.
When you create a new login entry in the Enpass password manager, you are prompted to select one of the many available templates. Those templates range from Login to Identity and to Password and Finance, and so on.
But what about a standard website login? All you need for that entry is the URL, your username, and password. So, why not create a brand new template, specifically for that purpose?
Create a new template
Enpass only allows this feature in the Premium Edition, which is available for both the desktop and mobile versions of the app. If you purchased the Premium version, here's how to create a new template.
- Open Enpass, and click the Settings gear icon.
- In the Settings menu, click Customize and then click Templates.
- In the resulting window, click New.
- In the Add Template window, give the template a name, select a Category, and then add the necessary fields.
- For the password entry, make sure to select Password as the field type, so you can use the built-in password generator.
- When you're done, click Save, and your new template is ready to use.
- Click the + button, click Login, and then select the newly-created Website template.
Congratulations, you now have a much more streamlined template to meet your specific password needs. Although this feature is only found in the Premium version, if you rely heavily on Enpass, it's well worth the $11.99 price of entry.
