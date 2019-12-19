How to create GNOME Application Overview folders

by in Software on December 19, 2019, 11:49 AM PST

Get your GNOME Application Overview a bit more organized with user created folders.

From the office of "long overdue features" comes GNOME Application Overview folders. What are these heretofore mythical creatures? Simple. In the GNOME Application Overview you have launchers for every user-facing application installed on your system. You will also find a couple of default folders, each of which contain application launchers. Those default folders are System, Utilities, etc. Up until recently, it wasn't possible for end users to create their own folders. 

Although this might not seem like a big deal, if you have a lot of applications installed, that Overview can get really crowded. Instead of scrolling through a page or two of launchers, you could wind up looking through five or seven pages. Of course, you could always do a quick search for the launcher in question, but why not get seriously organized and create your own folders?

Fortunately, with the release of GNOME 3.34, users can now easily create their own folders. I'm going to show you just how to do that.

What you'll need

The only thing you'll need to make this work is a running instance of any Linux distribution--such as Pop!_OS 19.10, or Ubuntu 19.10--that includes the latest release of GNOME. Of course, you'll also need some apps installed.

How to create folders

The GNOME developers have made this incredibly easy. To create a folder do the following:

  1. Open the Application Overview by either clicking the Show Applications button on the GNOME Dash or hitting the Super key on your keyboard.
  2. Locate an application launcher you want to group with another.
  3. Click and drag Application B onto Application A (Figure A).

Figure A

foldera.jpg

Creating an EBOOK folder with the E-book Viewer and E-book Editor application launchers.

Once the folder has been created, it will move to the end of your Application overview, with "Unnamed Folder" as its title (Figure B).

Figure B

folderb.jpg

Our newly created folder.

To rename the folder, right-click it and, in the resulting text area (Figure C), type the new name.

Figure C

folderc.jpg

Renaming the new folder.

Once the folder has been renamed, it will fall into alphabetical order in the Application Overview (Figure D).

Figure D

folderd.jpg

Our newly renamed folder.

And that's all there is to creating folders in the GNOME Application Overview. Although this feature might not make your admin life any easier, it will certainly make working with the GNOME desktop considerably more efficient. And who here doesn't love a good bump in efficiency?

gnomehero.jpg

Image: Jack Wallen

Jack Wallen

Jack Wallen is an award-winning writer for TechRepublic and Linux.com.

