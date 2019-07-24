How to customize Apple AirPods settings

Apple AirPods, the popular white wireless in-ear headphones, offer useful utility as well as customizable features. Here's how to adjust several AirPods settings to your liking.

Image: Apple Inc.

Chances are, if you use an iPhone, you've purchased a set of AirPods. Apple's wireless in-ear headphones permit listening to music and podcasts, as well as interacting with Siri and placing and answering telephone calls. AirPods installation and operation are straightforward, but you can also customize several AirPods settings.

While pairing a new set of AirPods to an iPhone, iOS creates a name for the AirPods; at some point, you may wish to change the name associated with the peripherals. To change the AirPods name, go to Settings on the iPhone to which the AirPods have been mated and tap Settings, and then select Bluetooth. Tap the encircled "i" icon that appears next to the AirPods, then tap the Name. Type a replacement moniker within the Name field (Figure A) and then tap Done.

Figure A

Image: Apple Inc.

If you wish to disable automatic in-ear detection, which enables AirPods to activate and enable audio playback when placed in your ear and pause playback when one of the AirPods is removed from your ear, from the AirPods Bluetooth screen slide the Automatic Ear Detection button to off. The action will change the slider button from green to gray.

Double-tapping either AirPod can enable a variety of actions; in fact, you can configure different features for whenever the left or right AirPod is double-tapped. By default, AirPods are set to play the next track whenever the left or right AirPod is double-tapped. Adjust each AirPod's double-tap action by selecting the corresponding AirPod from within the Double-Tap on AirPod section on the AirPods Bluetooth screen, and then tapping the action you wish to enable for that AirPod. Available options are Siri, Play/Pause, Next Track, Previous Track, or Off.

You can specify just one AirPod, either the right or left, acts as the microphone when you're using Siri or talking on a call. Note: By default, iOS sets the microphone selection to Automatic, though if you wish to specify a preference, tap Microphone and specify which AirPod should serve as the microphone by choosing Always Right or Always Left. However, remember that, if you set the Microphone value to Always Right or Always Left and then remove the corresponding AirPod from your ear, that AirPod will continue serving as the microphone even if you place that AirPod in the charging case. This option can come in handy if you wish to share the microphone with another user, such as while you both participate on the same telephone call. But don't let the AirPod's continued operation as a microphone catch you by surprise. Also remember that, if the Microphone is set to Automatic and you use only one AirPod, the AirPod in use automatically becomes the microphone.

You can also disconnect or permanently remove AirPods pairing from an iPhone by tapping the corresponding Disconnect and Forget This Device options. Both of these actions are found at the top of the AirPods information screen reached by clicking into an iPhone's Bluetooth settings menu.

