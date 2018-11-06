How to customize the New Tab page in Chrome

The latest iteration of Chrome has brought a few new tricks along for the ride. One such trick is the ability to customize the New Tab page.

Prior to this release, it was possible to get such customizations by adding a third-party extension. The new release has this ability built right in. With it, you can add custom shortcuts and change the background of the New Tab page. It's not much, but it certainly allows you to not only make the New Tab page more personal, but more efficient.

How do you do this? Let me show you.

Installation

First off, you need to know there is a slight limitation, depending on your operating system. If you're using Linux, you can only add the shortcuts and not customize the background. If you're using either Windows or macOS, you get both options.

Where are these options? Right where you expect them to be. Open Chrome. In the New Tab page, you'll see the Add shortcut button. Click that button and you can add a new shortcut to the New Tab page. Type a name and then the address of the shortcut. When finished, click Done and your shortcut will be added.

To change the background of the New Tab page, click the gear icon in the bottom right corner of the Chrome window. Select either Chrome backgrounds to select from one of the many official backgrounds, or select Upload an Image to upload your own to be used as the background.

And that's all there is to customizing the new New Tab page in the latest iteration of the Google Chrome browser. Make it personal, make it efficient. Make it Chrome.

