How to deploy Microsoft Teams in your business

Office 365 and Skype for Business users will be migrated to Microsoft Teams. Your users are going to need some help with the transition.
As users of Office 365 Business Premium and Enterprise editions can attest, Microsoft is continuously changing the way its productivity suite of software works. Existing and useful apps are often migrated to new and unfamiliar apps, sometimes without adequate explanation. For example, Skype for Business, which many small businesses have used for inexpensive video conferencing, has been morphed into a feature of Microsoft Teams.
Microsoft Teams is the company's collaboration platform that allows groups and teams to chat, message, meet in virtual space, exchange ideas, video conference, and share documents. While it is certainly true that businesses that used Skype for Business can use Microsoft Teams to video conference among other tasks, the migration will require some admin deployment activity and some user retraining.
Disclosure: TechRepublic may earn a commission from some of the products featured on this page. TechRepublic and the author were not compensated for this independent review.
LEARN MORE: Office 365 Consumer pricing and features
How to deploy Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Teams is more than just an app, it is a platform that includes several apps and features. This plethora of features can be a bit confusing for new users, especially if they are used to Skype for Business, which was a single-function application.
To help accelerate the transition, it might be beneficial to have your Office 365 admins create a few general groups and channels for Microsoft Teams. By creating and pre-populating a few general groups, businesses can offer users a chance to experience the new collaboration platform without the added pressure of trying to achieve a work task.
The Microsoft Teams platform can be accessed via the Office 365 website, via a desktop application, and via a mobile app. Downloading and installing the Microsoft Teams desktop and mobile app is similar to the way users download and install other Office 365 apps, like Word and Excel.
SEE: 50 Excel tips every user should master (TechRepublic)
The Microsoft Teams desktop app, shown in Figure A, is available as a free download. The download is about 95Mb, so it may take a minute or two. The installation itself only takes a few seconds. It is important to note that Microsoft Teams requires an internet connection—the app must be able to connect to the Teams servers in order to function properly. There is no offline mode.
Figure A
The Microsoft Teams mobile apps are available for both Android and iOS and can be downloaded from their respective locations on Google Play and the Apple App Store. The mobile apps require the latest or near latest versions of each mobile operating system, so double-check the requirements.
SEE: Comparison chart: Enterprise collaboration tools (TechRepublic Premium)
To start a group in Microsoft Teams, click or tap the Create Team button and choose whether to build a team from scratch or use an existing team as a template. Selecting the build from scratch option will require you to make several decisions, including how your new team will be accessed, as shown in Figure B. Be careful with your selections.
Figure B
Microsoft Teams will look for potential team members from your organization's email addresses first. Outside contact information will be gathered from your list of Outlook contacts. Calendar information will also be drawn from Outlook, as shown in Figure C.
Figure C
Why did Microsoft make this change?
Microsoft's theory and overall strategic plan for Office 365 and Azure is that modern business enterprises operate with a mobile, always connected workforce. To be productive and effective, this on-the-go workforce needs a capable collaboration platform. Microsoft Teams is their solution to this problem. If you have been video conferencing using Skype for Business, you now, or will soon, be using Microsoft Teams. Your staff will need some help learning this new platform.
Also see
- What's in Windows 10 19H2 for enterprises? (TechRepublic)
- Windows 10: A cheat sheet (TechRepublic)
- 20 pro tips to make Windows 10 work the way you want (free PDF) (TechRepublic)
- Windows 10 security: A guide for business leaders (TechRepublic Premium)
- Microsoft delivers first Windows 10 Fast Ring build from its new development branch (ZDNet)
- 6 simple security changes all Windows 10 users need to make (CNET)
- Get more must-read Microsoft tips and news (TechRepublic on Flipboard)