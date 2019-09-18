How to disable notifications on the macOS lock screen

Find out how to prevent macOS from inadvertently giving away some precious personal or company secrets from the lock screen.

To what extent have you gone to keep your notifications from appearing your smartphone lock screen? Chances are, you don't want too much displayed on that device's screen, else a message or email could give away precious company or personal information.

The same holds true for your macOS lock screen. Why would you want to prevent that information from appearing on your phone's lock screen, but not on your laptop? You wouldn't.

So how do you prevent that information from appearing? It's actually quite simple. Let me show you how.

Disabling notifications on the masOS lock screen

To disable notifications on the macOS lock screen, open the desktop sidebar and click the gear icon in the bottom right corner. In the resulting window, click each list of applications, and uncheck the box for Show Notifications On Lock Screen.

Do this for every offending app that displays information you don't want prying eyes to view. Once you've taken care of every app necessary, close the Notifications settings window and you're done.

That's all there is to it. Now you won't have to worry that your macOS lock screen will inadvertently divulge personal or company secrets. Enjoy that privacy—you never know when you're going to need it.

