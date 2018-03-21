How to disable persistent notifications in Android Oreo

Image: Jack Wallen

If you're one of the lucky Android users sporting Oreo 8.1 on your device, you've probably noticed quite a lot of small improvements over the already fantastic Android 8.0. The changes are few, but sometimes they tend to fall into the category of small, but important steps forward.

In some cases, however, a feature that has a very good intention tends to become bothersome. Such is the case with persistent notifications. These unique notifications come in the form of Android informing you that something is using more of your battery than it should. Although these are very handy notifications—especially if you depend upon your device to last throughout the day—they can be a bit of a nuisance.

Fortunately, the developers saw to it to allow users to shut down those persistent notifications. I want to show you how.

A word of warning

Although you might find those persistent notifications a bother, they do serve a purpose. Without those notifications, you might not know that a particular app is using up your phone's battery. Of course, you can always check in on this by going to Settings | Battery and checking the App usage statistics (Figure A).

Figure A

If you're good with keeping tabs on battery usage, and don't need the notices cluttering up your notification screen, it's okay to turn them off. Let's see how.

Turning off persistent notifications

Open up Settings and go to Apps & Notifications. In that screen, tap the See all X apps (where X is the number of apps you have installed - Figure B).

Figure B

In the resulting window, tap the menu button (three vertical dots in the upper right corner) and select Show system. From the new listing, tap Android System and then tap App notifications. In this new window, locate Apps consuming battery and tap to disable it (Figure C).

Figure C

At this point, Android will stop notifying you of apps that are using a larger percentage of your battery. Just remember, if you do disable this feature, and you find your battery discharging quicker than you assume it should, it might behoove you to re-enable the feature, so Android can help you troubleshoot what is causing the battery drain.

Keeping it clean

If you prefer to keep your notification shade free of clutter so that you're less likely to miss a notification, putting a stop to these persistent notifications will help keep that shade clean. However, if battery life is crucial, considering keeping this feature enabled.

