How to easily free up space on Android Pie

Lack of free space on your mobile device is a real drag. This is especially true when you're dealing with a device that contains 32 or 64 gigabytes of internal storage. You're using the device in typical fashion and, out of nowhere, you receive a low space warning when you go to install an app or save a photo. At this point you have a few choices: You can manually go through your device and start deleting files, you can restore the device to factory settings, or you can let Android take care of the cleanup.

I want to highlight the latter option. Why? Because it's far more efficient than the manual option and won't cause you to start from scratch.

Running the cleanup

To have Android run the cleanup, open Settings and go to Storage. In the Storage window, tap the FREE UP SPACE button. A new window will appear, listing out the files that Android suggests can be cleaned. Scroll through those files and make sure you're okay with their deletion.

You'll notice two categories: Downloads and Infrequently Used Apps. Android lists out all files in the Downloads folder and any app that hasn't been used in the last year. Use caution when deleting apps, as Android might pick up on an app you may not have used directly, but is required for other apps (such as a printer service plugin).

Once you're okay with the list, tap the FREE UP button at the bottom right corner and then, when prompted, tap FREE UP SPACE. All of the checked items will delete, and the space on your device reclaimed. Unless you've downloaded a lot files, chances are you're not going to reclaim gigabytes of space. Even so, it's a good way to keep your device free of files and apps you no longer need.

Mobile space is always at a premium, so keeping your Android phone free of clutter can go a long way in keeping that device from filling up.

