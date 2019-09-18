How to edit and update your Slack profile

Help inform your fellow Slack collaborators who you are, what you do, and how they can contact you by editing your workspace profile.

It's almost impossible to escape the powerful clutches of Slack these days. It has become the de facto standard by which many companies and teams communicate. For those just getting started with Slack, it can be slightly daunting. After all, it was created as a team collaboration tool, not just a means of communication. Because of this, it's not quite as user-friendly as some of the tools you're used to working with.

Before you actually start collaborating and communicating with your peers, you'll probably want to create or edit your Slack profile. This profile can help your teammates know a bit more about you (or at least always know which part of the team you're on) and how to contact you via phone. How do you create/edit that profile? Let me show you.

I'll demonstrate how to edit the profile on both Android and the desktop client.

How to edit your Slack profile on Android

I should tell you that you're limited in what you can add to your profile. In fact, the only bits of information you can add to the Slack profile are:

Name

Display name



What you do



Phone number



Time zone



Skype username



That's it. There is something you should know about that "What you do" section. This is generally limited to what you do for the particular workspace (aka company) you are using, so you don't want to create a general bio, but rather, a simple statement of what task you perform for the team. This may sound limited, but you can set profiles specific for each workspace you use. So, although there is no general profile for your Slack account, you get one for each workspace. Of course, this means if you sign in to numerous workspaces (for either different teams or different companies), you need to create a profile for each.

Now, how to create that profile. With Android, follow these steps:

Open the Slack app. Sign into the workspace you want to manage.

If this is your first time opening the app, you'll be presented with a welcome screen where you can tap Edit Profile (Figure A).

If this isn't your first time running slack, tap the menu button in the upper right corner (three vertical dots).

Tap Settings

Tap Edit Profile.



Figure A

Once in the Edit Profile window (Figure B), tap and add any information you need to fill out your profile. Once you've completed the profile, tap Save and you're done. Anyone in your current Slack workspace will now see the details you've shared about yourself—minimal as they are.

Figure B

How to edit your Slack profile on the desktop app

Creating/editing your Slack profile on the desktop app isn't much different. To do this:

Open the desktop app. Sign into the workspace app associated with the profile you want to edit.

Click the drop-down in the left pane (associated with the workspace name).

Click Profile & Account (Figure C).

In the right pane, click Edit Profile.

In the resulting popup, fill out the necessary information for that profile.

When finished, click Save Changes.



Figure C

Note: If you're on a paid Slack plan using the desktop app, you can customize fields by clicking the Add, Edit, or Reorder Fields button.

And that's all there is to creating or editing your Slack profile for each workspace you use. It's not a terribly challenging task, but it's one you should undertake for each workspace you are assigned.

