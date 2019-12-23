The latest versions of iOS and iPadOS offer new tools and tricks for sprucing up your videos. Follow this step-by-step on editing videos on iPhone or iPad.

With iOS 13 and iPadOS 13, Apple has enhanced your ability to edit videos directly on your device. By using the new tools accessible in the Photos app, you can easily trim your videos. You can adjust the brightness, exposure, contrast, and other elements. You can apply different filters. And you can crop and straighten your videos. Here's how to edit videos on your iPhone or iPad.

First, ensure that you're running iOS 13.1 or higher on your iPhone and iPadOS 13.1 or higher on your iPad. Go to Settings, and then General. Tap on Software Update to check for the latest update. Open the Photos app, and make sure the video you want to edit is in your library. From your library, tap the video to open it, and tap the Edit link in the upper-right corner.

At the editing screen, you can trim the video. On the timeline at the bottom, drag the left and right sliders inward or outward to trim your video. Press the Play button to play your trimmed clip (Figure A).

To adjust the lighting, exposure, and related elements, tap the Adjustment icon on the toolbar at the left. On the right side, tap the wand icon to apply automatic lighting corrections to your video. For manual control, tap the icons for exposure, highlights, shadows, contrast, black point, saturation, warmth, tint, sharpness, definition, noise reduction, or vignette. For each control, drag the slider on the vertical ruler to increase or decrease the effect (Figure B).

You can apply different filters. Tap the Filters icon on the left toolbar. On the right side, you can choose from a variety of filters, including Vivid, Dramatic, Mono, Silvertone, and Noir. Tap a specific filter, and you can increase or decrease the effect by dragging the slider on the vertical ruler (Figure C).

If you want to crop a video, tap the Cropping icon on the left. Here, you can drag any of the handles on the four corners to crop the video. Tap the rotate icon on the right and you can then rotate the video by dragging the slider on the ruler. Tap the vertical tilt icon on the right and drag the slider to tilt the video vertically. Tap the horizontal tilt icon and drag the slider to tilt the video horizontally (Figure D).

Icons at the top offer more ways to change the screen size or aspect ratio of your video. Tap the first icon at the top to rotate the video horizontally; tap the second icon to rotate it vertically. Tap the third icon, and you can choose different aspect ratios for the video, such as 16:9 or 4:3. If you don't like the rotational or aspect ratio changes you've made at this point, tap the Reset link at the top of the screen to revert the video back to its previous size and aspect ratio (Figure E).

When you're finished with all your changes, tap Done to save your changes (Figure F).

If you save the video and then decide you want the original back, tap the Edit link. At the editing screen, tap the Revert link, and then tap the command to Revert To Original (Figure G). Your video reverts back, so you can try another round of editing changes.

