How to edit your New Tab Preferences in Firefox Quantum

Firefox Quantum is one of the most customizable browsers on the market. If you're wanting to customize your New Tab page, here's the process.

By | April 6, 2018, 10:00 AM PST

When you open up a new tab in Firefox, you'll notice it is pre-populated with a few items—popular sites you visit, recommended sites, highlights, and snippets. Did you know what you can see on the New Tab page can be changed? That's right, you can configure what Firefox displays on the New Tab page, to an extent.

Let me show you what I mean. Open Firefox and then open a new tab. In the resulting window, hover your cursor near the top right of the window to reveal a question mark. Click on that question mark, and then click New Tab Preference. In the resulting sidebar, you can configure what is shown in your New Tab window. Enable or disable any options you choose, and then click Done.

But wait! There's more. Hover your cursor in that same spot and click Edit. In the resulting window, you can show fewer top sites, add, remove, edit, and pin your top sites. Click the Add button to add a new site. Give the site a name, add the site URL, and click Add.

If you want more than the default six top sites, you need to open up the about:config page, search for browser.newtabpage.activity-stream.topSitesCount, and change the integer to 18 for 3 rows or 24 for 4 rows.

Firefox Quantum is the best browser on the market. Now that you know how to tweak the New Tab page, maybe you'll find yourself feeling the same way.

