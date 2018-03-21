How to extend the Rockstor feature list with Rock-ons

Image: Jack Wallen

Rockstor is a Linux and Btrfs powered advanced NAS and cloud storage that can be deployed with ease. Once up and running, you can create pools, shares, snapshots, manage replication, manage users, and share files via samba, NFS, SFTP, and AFP. If you find the default features lacking, you can always extend the functionality with addons, called Rock-ons. The current list of Rockons is extensive, and includes:

CouchPotato (Downloader for usenet and bittorrent users)

Deluge (Movie downloader for bittorrent users)

EmbyServer (Emby media server)

Ghost (Publishing platform for professional bloggers)

GitLab CE (Git repository hosting and collaboration)

Gogs Go Git Service (Lightweight Git version control server and front end)

Headphones (An automated music downloader for NZB and Torrent)

Logitech Squeezebox Server for Squeezebox Devices

MariaDB (Relational database management system)

NZBGet (Efficient usenet downloader)

OwnCloud-Official (Secure file sharing and hosting)

Plexpy (Python-based Plex Usage tracker)

Rocket.Chat (Open Source Chat Platform)

SaBnzbd (Usenet downloader)

Sickbeard (Internet PVR for TV shows)

Sickrage (Automatic Video Library Manager for TV Shows)

Sonarr (PVR for usenet and bittorrent users)

Symform (Backup service)

For a complete list of Rock-ons, visit this page.

I want to walk you through the process of enabling and adding Rock-ons. Out of the box the feature is disabled, and there are certain steps that must be taken, in order to get it to work.

Let's extend Rockstor.

Create a new share

Rockstor prefers that Rock-ons have their own, dedicated share. So before we even enable the service, we must create a new share. To do this, log onto your Rockstor as an administrator and go to Storage | Shares. In this new window, click the Create Share button. In the resulting page (Figure A), configure the share like so:

Name: Rockons

Pool: rockstore_rockstor

Compression: Inherit from pool wide configuration

Size: This will vary, depending on the size of your drive

Figure A

Once you've configured the share, click Submit.

Enabling the Rock-on service

Next we must enable the Rock-on service. Click on System | Services. In the resulting window (Figure B), click the ON/OFF toggle for the Rock-on service.

Figure B

When you toggle the slider to ON, a pop-up will appear requiring you to select a share. Make sure to select the newly created share from the drop-down. Once you've set up the share for the service, you will be taken back to the services window where you can turn the service on.

Adding Rock-ons

With the service enabled, click on the ROCK-ONS tab from the main Rockstor window. In this section, click the Update button and all available Rock-ons will appear (Figure C).

Figure C

Scroll through the list to find a Rock-on you want to install. Once you've found one, click the associated Install button and you will be prompted to configure the addition. What configuration options are required will depend upon the Rock-on you select. Every Rock-on will require you to select a Share to house files and configurations. For certain Rock-ons (such as ownCloud), you might want to go back and create a dedicated share. This way the Rock-on is eating away at precious storage space from your main store.

Keep Rockin'



Congratulations, you've enabled the Rock-on service and installed your first Rock-on addon for your Rockstore cloud server. Continue adding these extensions to make your Rockstor cloud server even more useful.

