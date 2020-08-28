How to find the best remote tech job listings

From consulting to IT and more, a great remote job in tech is just a couple of clicks away.

Image: Monkeybusinessimages/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Whether you're unemployed or could just use a little extra cash every month (and quite frankly, who couldn't?), searching for the right at-home gig can be exhausting. While there are lots of job listing sites out there, not all of them are ideal for those working in the tech industry. That's where FlexJobs comes in. For over a decade, the skilled researchers behind FlexJobs have scoured the internet for the best remote, flexible jobs in over 50 career categories.

A quick search for software developer yields hundreds of listings, with many of them being as current as today. If you're looking for part-time IT work, there are job listings with openings for software project management, technical support engineering, and much more.

What sets FlexJobs apart from other services is its rigorous search process. Once a job opening is discovered, it goes through multiple evaluations that help researchers determine whether it's worth your while. After it passes through that phase, you're provided with the best possible way to apply for the position, ensuring that your information gets into the right hands and not into an inbox that never gets looked at.

Plus, FlexJobs caters to those who can't work a typical 9-to-5 desk job. Whether you can only work part-time or have a non-conventional schedule, chances are you'll find job listings that fit your needs. And since they're all remote positions, you don't have to worry about narrowing your search based on location restrictions.

A subscription to FlexJobs also gives you access to game-changing tools like job search checklists, one-on-one career coaching, skill tests, video instruction, and more. There's even a resumé review service.

For a limited time, you can get full access to FlexJobs for an entire year for just $24.95, an incredible half-off its normal rate.

