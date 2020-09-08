How to fix Vivaldi keyboard shortcut conflicts

If you've found Vivaldi not cooperating with your keyboard shortcuts, Jack Wallen offers up a few tips to help resolve this issue.

As you probably know, I've made the switch from Firefox to Vivaldi. For the most part that switch has been fairly seamless. The browser functions well, it handles numerous tabs much better than Firefox, and it renders pages as quickly as any browser I've used.

However, that doesn't mean that I've not run into a few snags here and there. That is always the case when switching technology. One of the more frustrating issues I've come across is the keyboard shortcut conflicts between Vivaldi and Google Docs. You see, I use Google Docs daily--all day in fact--so when a browser gets in my way of using that service efficiently, it can be a real deal breaker.

This is especially frustrating when you're on the go and there's no time for setbacks. Your mobile life cannot be interrupted by software that should just work.

When I discovered Vivaldi not wanting to play well with the usual keyboard combinations in Google Docs, something had to give--or I'd wind up heading back to Firefox.

Fortunately, I've found a few possible solutions that might help you get the keyboard combinations back to behaving as expected.

What you'll need

The only thing you'll need to solve this issue is to have the Vivaldi browser installed. You don't have to have a Google account, as these keyboard shortcuts can be problematic, regardless of what service you are using them with.

How to fix the shortcut issue

I've managed to resolve this issue in a few ways. I'll start off with the first method I used. What can happen is that the default Vivaldi keyboard shortcuts can conflict with the shortcuts you need.

To resolve this, open the Settings app and then click to open the Keyboard tab (Figure A).

Figure A

Scroll through the keyboard shortcuts and locate a default that conflicts with the shortcut you need to use. You may or may not find one. Say, for instance, you use the Google Docs Ctrl+Shift+V to paste as plain text. As you can see, there's already an entry for Paste As Plain Text (Figure B).

Figure B

If that entry is blank you'll find the keyboard shortcut won't work. This is odd, because the Ctrl+Shift+V shortcut works in other applications (without having to map it). To map the shortcut, click on the text field and then click the Ctrl+Shift+V combination on your keyboard. Once you see the shortcut listed, it should then work in Google Docs as expected.

Go through the rest of the listed shortcuts. If you see any conflicts with the shortcuts you depend on, hover your cursor over that conflict and click the circle icon to remove the keyboard combination (Figure C).

Figure C

Remember to go through all of the keyboard shortcuts. There are four categories of shortcuts:

Window

View

Tab

Page

You'll need to expand each entry (by clicking the associated + button) to view the shortcuts for each.

The above fix is particularly helpful if you've installed an extension that depends on a particular keyboard shortcut that has already been mapped to a Vivaldi feature (one that you may or may not use).

If that doesn't fix the problem for you, I've had luck with another quick fix. Said fix is to disable Keyboard Shortcuts in Vivaldi, close the browser, re-open the browser, and then re-enable Keyboard Shortcuts. To disable or re-enable the Keyboard Shortcuts, open the Vivaldi Settings window, go to the Keyboard tab, and uncheck the box for Enable Keyboard Shortcuts. Once you've taken care of that, close the browser, open it, and re-enable the shortcuts. That might resolve the issue for you.

The final option (one that probably isn't ideal) is to remap any keyboard shortcuts on things like extensions, other apps, or third-party services. I've found, in some cases, Vivaldi to be quite stubborn with its refusal to let go of a shortcut conflict. When you find that's the case, see if the extension or service you are using has the option to map shortcuts. If so, remap the shortcut in question from within the extension or service, such that it no longer conflicts with Vivaldi.

One way or another, you should be able to resolve this keyboard shortcut conflict in Vivaldi. Spend a bit of time upfront on this issue, so you're not having to deal with it while on the go, which can be very frustrating. With the pros found in the Vivaldi browser, you don't want this one con to be the dealbreaker.

