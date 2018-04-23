How to get a free battery replacement from Apple for your 13" MacBook Pro

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

Apple is offering free battery replacements for select MacBook Pro models due to an issue that causes swelling.

After checking to make sure the serial number is affected, users can get a battery replacement in-person, or through a mail-in service.

Apple recently revealed that certain 13-inch MacBook Pro models could experience battery swelling thanks to component failure issue. However, Apple is issuing free battery replacements for those affected.

Here's how to get yours.

The first thing is to determine whether or not your MacBook Pro is eligible for the program. According to Apple's article on the program, the affected models were manufactured between October 2016 and October 2017. "This program does not affect 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar or older 13-inch MacBook Pro models," the article said.

The fastest way to figure it out is simply to plug in the serial number into the checker on the Apple page. To find the serial number on your MacBook, click the Apple symbol in the top right-hand corner of your home screen and click About This Mac. The serial number should be available toward the bottom of the following window.

Or, you can flip the machine over and the serial number should be printed on the bottom of the casing near the other regulatory markings. It should also be available on the original box or receipt, if you still have them handy.

Once you have submitted the serial number through the checker on the Apple replacement program article page and determined that your machine is eligible, there are three ways to get a battery replacement: Find an Apple Authorized Service Provider to perform the replacement, make an appointment at an Apple Retail Store for a battery replacement, or mail in your MacBook to the Apple Repair Center. Click the corresponding link on Apple's program article for more information on each option.

Before the replacement occurs, the technician will examine the machine for any outstanding repairs that may need to be done, the article said. If the device is in working order, the service can take 3-5 days. If there is damage that makes the battery replacement impossible, that will need to be handled first, and may have a separate fee associated with it.

As always, users are urged to backup their MacBook data before any repairs. More information on that process can be found here.

If you already paid for a battery replacement for your affected MacBook, you can contact Apple for a refund. According to the article, "the program covers affected MacBook Pro models for 5 years after the first retail sale of the unit."

