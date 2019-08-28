How to get the best deals on Apple iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR before the iPhone 11 arrives

Before the iPhone 11 is announced at Apple's September event, here's where to get the best deals on the current models.

Apple is rumored to be revealing the latest iPhone models during its annual event in September: The iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11R, and 11 Max, as reported by our sister site CNET. The phones won't offer 5G—users will have to wait until 2020 —but murmurs of other exciting features are circling.

Apple announced the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR on September 12, 2018 to replace Apple's 10th anniversary iPhone X. The three latest iPhone models started at $749, a whopping $999, and $1,099, respectively—with the XS being the most expensive flagship iPhone to date.

Ahead of the release of the latest iPhone editions in the next few weeks, many retailers and mobile carriers are featuring deals on the iPhone X series models. Here are some of the best deals, by cellular providers and retailers.

Cellular providers

AT&T : Buy one iPhone XR, iPhone XS, or iPhone XS Max at AT&T and save $750 on another (or an iPhone XR 64GB free), when you purchase both on qualified installment agreement and eligible wireless service.

Buy one iPhone XR, iPhone XS, or iPhone XS Max at AT&T and save $750 on another (or an iPhone XR 64GB free), when you purchase both on qualified installment agreement and eligible wireless service. Verizon : Buy one iPhone XR, iPhone XS, or iPhone XS Max and save $750 on another (or an iPhone XR 64GB free). Or, customers can receive up to $450 off with trade-in, along with $200 if they make the switch with unlimited.



: Buy one iPhone XR, iPhone XS, or iPhone XS Max and save $750 on another (or an iPhone XR 64GB free). Or, customers can receive up to $450 off with trade-in, along with $200 if they make the switch with unlimited. Sprint : Lease an iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max with Sprint and get one iPhone XR 64 GB for free (or up to $750 off another iPhone X series model) on an additional line.



Lease an iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max with Sprint and get one iPhone XR 64 GB for free (or up to $750 off another iPhone X series model) on an additional line. T-Mobile: For Labor Day weekend, customers can buy an iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, or iPhone XS Max and get up to $750 off a second one of equal or lesser value. The deal is valid when users activate one (for existing customers) or two (for new customers) new voice lines on Magenta Plus, Military Plus, Unlimited 55 Plus or T-Mobile ONE Plus for families.



Retailers

Apple : Trade in an old iPhone to get an iPhone XR for as low as $479, or an iPhone XS for as low as $729, or up to a $270 trade-in value for the used device.

Trade in an old iPhone to get an iPhone XR for as low as $479, or an iPhone XS for as low as $729, or up to a $270 trade-in value for the used device. Best Buy : Save up to $150 with qualified activation of an iPhone XR, iPhone XS, oriPhone XS Max.



Save up to $150 with qualified activation of an iPhone XR, iPhone XS, oriPhone XS Max. Target: Buyers can receive a $200 gift card with qualified activation and purchase of an iPhone XS, or XS Max.



This article will be updated as deals change and with the anticipated release of the new iPhone in September.

