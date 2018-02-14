How to get your IT and security teams to work in sync

IT and security have historically played in entirely different buckets within the enterprise. TechRepublic met with Arcules CEO Lars Nordenlund to discuss best practices for getting IT and security to hold hands and play nicely within the enterprise Below is a transcription of their interview.

Nordenlund: One of the big changes that we see in the IT and security industries is essentially the convergence between the two. IT compliance becomes more, and more important in enterprises when you talk about security and the prime security systems. What we are thinking is that convergence is going to be accelerated with what we are doing in integrating the security solution into a cloud set up. We would apply for the same security measures, the same OIT security measure, and compliance as you usually would see SaaS, or other applications running in the cloud for the enterprises, so we would apply to the same, and that's kind of one thing.

The other thing is that there's a big push right now to increase security in general, and that means IT security in the traditional world in using video, and cameras in integrated systems, so that's the two things we are working on. Kind of integrate and ride for one cohesive plan that would work for enterprises, and comply it with the requirings for such.

Patterson: Historically, can you provide some context on how these two operations have functioned in different ways?

Nordenlund: Yeah, absolutely. It has been as you started out saying, two very separate, and two very distinct, kind of a way of deploying and managing systems, and the security of physical security as we know it, with camera, and the surveillance, and the guards essentially started out as a very strong analog play, and has been so for a very long time, until 10 years ago where the transition from analog into IP started to emerge, and that was different than the traditional IT set-up, even though it was on premise IT, and not so much cloud back then. It was two very separate systems managed in two very different ways, and under different management in the company. So you would have a security officer that would manage the video surveillance predominantly analog based, and then you would have the traditional IT set-up with the CIO profile. We definitely see again a convergence of these two in the way it's organized in major enterprises at this point, so these two things are coming together, but it's usually not the way it's been done in the past.

