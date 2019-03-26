How to hire more female developers: 5 tips

Gen Z women are predicted to transform the tech industry, according to a HackerRank report. Here's what they are looking for in an employer.

With Generation Z flooding the workforce, organizations must prepare to attract and retain the young talent, particularly for in-demand developer roles. Gen Z women are as lucrative as ever, especially in regards to tech: Nearly one out of three Gen Z women learned to code before they were 16 years old, according to a HackerRank report released on Tuesday.

Only 18% of women in previous generations knew how to code at such an early age, the report found, indicating women in tech are making upskilling a priority. The report surveyed more than 12,000 female developers from over 100 countries to determine what women are looking for in a tech company.

"Gen Z, particularly Gen Z women, will transform the tech industry, bringing in fresh ideas, skills and perspectives. Our future is in good hands," Maria Chung, vice president of people at HackerRank, said in a press release. "These talented developers will build our most important products and services for decades to come. To get there, businesses must understand what motivates them and what they're seeking in jobs, and adjust the recruiting process accordingly."

The report found that Gen Z women look most for tech jobs and employers that value professional growth and learning (73%), work-life balance (62%), interesting problems to solve (42%), and company culture and values (37%). The biggest deterrents for them, however, include a lack of clarity on their role (70%), when expectations aren't outlined (47%), slow follow up (42%), and a misalignment of values (42%).

Both men and women have similar proficiencies in coding languages, but there are some key differences, the report found. More Gen Z women are learned in Java (72%) than Gen Z men (66%), and more Gen Z men (63%) are comfortable with Python than Gen Z women (59%). But, the results indicate an upswing in programming proficiencies across genders.

The report identified the following five steps companies must take if they want to hire more female developers:

Recognize that Gen Z women are digital natives Focus on your tech talent brand Let candidates know what to expect during the interview Talk about what problems new hires will be solving Remember not all candidates want to work in Silicon Valley

