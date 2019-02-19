How to hold virtual meetings using TeamViewer

TeamViewer is an application for remotely connecting to another computer to access files or troubleshoot a problem; it's also a handy and an effective way to hold virtual meetings with users, customers, clients, and other people. With TeamViewer, you can perform all the usual virtual meeting tasks—scheduling meetings, sharing your screen, speaking via a conference call, using video conferencing, and sharing files.

The software is free for personal virtual meetings, but there is a monthly cost for businesses. On the business side, TeamViewer offers three options: The Single User plan costs $49 per month for a single license for one session at a time; the Multi User plan costs $99 per month for multiple licenses for one session each at a time, and the Teams plan costs $199 per month for multiple licenses with up to three sessions each at a time. The more expensive the option, the more features it offers.

TeamViewer is available for Windows, macOS, Linux, Chrome OS, iOS, and Android. For this article, I'll cover the Windows version.

Download the appropriate version from the TeamViewer Download page. To install the software, choose the type of installation you want and select whether you plan to use the program for personal or business meetings. During setup, you can opt to install a TeamViewer meeting plug-in for Microsoft Outlook. After installation, TeamViewer automatically pops up. Click the profile icon. If you already have a TeamViewer account, sign in; if not, click the Sign Up link to set up an account (Figure A).

TeamViewer sends you a confirmation email to authorize your computer as a trusted device. As a security measure, the software identifies and needs to approve your device based on location and IP address. After you respond to this email, sign in, and you're good to go. At the TeamViewer window, click the Meeting icon. You have a few options (Figure B).

To schedule a meeting for a future date and time, click the link to Schedule A Meeting. At the window, enter a subject, start and end dates and times, and a password if desired. Note that the control offers times only at 30-minute intervals, but you can manually add a more specific time. If you plan to hold additional meetings with the same or similar information, click the checkbox to Save Meeting For Later Reuse.

If you need to set up a conference call, click the link to Configure Conference Call. You can opt for a regular phone call or Voice over IP and use conferencing from TeamViewer or from your organization (Figure C).

After you save the conference call and meeting details, click the link for My Meetings. Select the meeting you just created. You can edit the meeting if you need to alter any information, or delete it if you change your mind. Otherwise, click the Invite button to invite the other participants (Figure D).

The Invite Participants window displays a sample email to send to the other participants—edit the invitation as necessary. Click the Open As E-mail button to set up the invitation as a message in your default email program. Click the Copy To Clipboard button to copy the invitation so you can paste it elsewhere. (Figure E).

Close the various meeting windows and send your invitation. When your scheduled meeting comes due, select it from the meeting details window and click Start. As an alternative option, you can start a meeting immediately. If you already scheduled it, open the meeting details and click the Start button. If you haven't scheduled it, click the Presentation icon in TeamViewer. The TeamViewer meeting pane opens. From here, select the option to Invite Contact, Send E-mail, or Copy To Clipboard to notify the meeting participants (Figure F).

After the meeting has started, the TeamViewer pane appears. You'll see the name of each participant as individuals join the meeting. When you're ready to talk, unmute the microphone. You can then control the volume.

TeamViewer offers various options for sharing. By default, your entire screen is shared. To change this, hover over the screen sharing window. Click the pause button if you wish to pause screen sharing; click the stop button to stop it completely. Click the dropdown button for Presenting screen to share a different window (Figure G).

You can share a file with the other meeting participants. Click the entry for File Box. Drag and drop the file or files you wish to share onto that area; your recipients double-click the file to open it on their end (Figure H).

To add video conferencing to your meeting, click the entry for Video and uncheck the camera icon to enable the video feed—now the other participants can see you. Each participant who wants to be seen must uncheck the camera icon to enable the feed (Figure I).

You can display a whiteboard for writing, drawing, note-taking, and similar tasks. Click the entry for Whiteboard. Click the tool you wish to use, such as pen, highlighter, text, or speech balloon. Right-click an icon to control its size, shape, color, and other attributes. You can erase any markup you need to remove. To save your markups, click the Save button. To remove all markups, click the Clear button (Figure J).

