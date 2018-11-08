How to install and use the Duplicati cloud backup solution

The Cloud has become many users' (and admins') default backup solution for files and folders. For some users, this makes it incredibly easy to store that data on a remote server. But what happens when you have local data you want to sync to one (or more) of your cloud accounts? Or to a local FTP/SSH/WebDAV server? That's when a tool like Duplicati comes in handy.

With the cross-platform, free, and open source Duplicati tool you can have many backups that work with FTP, SSH, WebDAV, and cloud services (such as OneDrive, Amazon Cloud Drive & S3, Google Drive, Box, Mega, and more). Even better than the ease of backup, Duplicati encrypts all data, so your information is safe from prying eyes.

SEE: Vendor comparison: Microsoft Azure, Amazon AWS, and Google Cloud (Tech Pro Research)

I'm going to walk you through the process of installing and using Duplicati. I'll demonstrate the installation on Elementary OS, but the usage of Duplicati is the same, whether you're on Linux, macOS, or Windows.

And with that said, let's install Duplicati and set up a backup.

Installation

In order to install Duplicati, you must first download the necessary installer file from the download page. For Elementary OS (and other Ubuntu-based systems), that file will be a .deb package. Download this into your ~/Downloads directory. Once the download is completed, open a terminal window and issue the following commands:

cd ~/Downloads sudo dpkg -i duplicati*.deb

After the installation finishes, start and enable the Duplicati service with the following commands:

sudo systemctl start duplicati sudo systemctl enable duplicati

You're now ready to use the service.

Using Duplicati

Open a web browser on the machine you just installed Duplici on, and point it to http://localhost:8200. You will be greeted by the Duplicati main window (Figure A).

Figure A

Click on the Add backup button. In the resulting window (Figure B), you'll walk through the steps of creating your backup.

Figure B

Select Configure a new backup and click Next. In the resulting window (Figure C), give the backup a name and set a passphrase.

Figure C

In the next window (Figure D), configure the backup destination. How this is configured depends upon which service is selected for the destination.

Figure D

Click Next and then, in the next window (Figure E), select the backup source. In this same window, you can add filters and exclude rules to the backup.

Figure E

Click Next and in the final two windows setup your backup schedule and retention rules.

That's it. You've just created your first backup with Duplicati. You can now create more backups, so you can have multiple local directories backing up to multiple destination sources (Duplicati doesn't limit you on how many backups you can create).

No limitations

One of the best things about Duplicati (other than it's ease of use, reliability, and security), is that you can install it on either a desktop or server, so you can backup as much data as necessary. And because it's not only limited to cloud backups, you could even backup your desktops or servers to an in-house SSH, FTP, or WebDAV server. Now that's flexibility.

Automatically sign up for TechRepublic's Cloud Insights Newsletter for more hot tips and tricks. Subscribe

Also see