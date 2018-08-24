How to Install ODOO Management Software on Ubuntu 18.04

Image: Jack Wallen

Your business needs a solid workflow. Without such coordination, efficiency flies out the door. Fortunately, you have Linux servers in your data center that are perfectly primed to assist that workflow. How? With the help of the open source CRM/ERP tool, ODOO.

ODOO is a one-stop shop for sales, services, operations, finance, marketing, developing, and more. ODOO is scalable and can cover your business needs with over 10,000+ apps.

I know what you're thinking: Such server software must be nearly impossible to install? Nope. Although not quite as simple as an app, ODOO can be installed on Ubuntu Server 18.04 with relative ease.

I'm going to walk you through that process now. All you'll need is a fully-functioning Ubuntu Server 18.04 instance and a user account with sudo privilege.

With that said, let's install.

Update and upgrade

Before we get into the installation process, you should definitely update and upgrade Ubuntu. Open a terminal window and issue the commands:

sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get upgrade

Note: Should the kernel upgrade, you'll have to reboot the server. Because of this, make sure you run the update/upgrade commands at a time when a reboot is acceptable.

Dependency installation

There are a few dependencies to install. The good news is that they can all be installed with a single command:

sudo apt install git python3-pip build-essential wget python3-dev python3-venv python3-wheel libxslt-dev libzip-dev libldap2-dev libsasl2-dev python3-setuptools node-less postgresql

Creating the necessary users

The first step in the installation is to create a user named odoo. To do this, issue the following command:

sudo useradd -m -d /opt/odoo -U -r -s /bin/bash odoo

With the standard user created, we also need to create a PostgreSQL user of the same name. Issue the command:

sudo su - postgres -c "createuser -s odoo"

Installing ODOO

Now we're ready to install ODOO. First change to the odoo user with the command:

sudo su - odoo

Now we're going to clone the 11.0 branch from git (into the /opt directory) with the command:

git clone https://www.github.com/odoo/odoo --depth 1 --branch 11.0 /opt/odoo/odoo11

Issue the command cd /opt/odoo, and then create a new virtual environment with the command:

python3 -m venv odoo11-venv

Active the environment with the command:

source odoo11-venv/bin/activate

Install the necessary Python modules, via pip3, with the commands:

pip3 install wheel pip3 install -r odoo11/requirements.txt

The second of the two above commands takes roughly 5-10 minutes. Once it completes, deactivate the environment, and exit back to the standard user with the commands:

deactivate exit

In order to make use of the powerful add-on system, you must create a new directory. Do this (and give it the necessary ownership) with the commands:

sudo mkdir /opt/odoo/odoo11-custom-addons sudo chown odoo: /opt/odoo/odoo11-custom-addons

Create a new configuration file for ODOO with the command:

sudo cp /opt/odoo/odoo11/debian/odoo.conf /etc/odoo11.conf

Open that file and make sure that it looks like:

[options] ; This is the password that allows database operations: admin_passwd = PASSWORD db_host = False db_port = False db_user = odoo db_password = False addons_path = /opt/odoo/odoo11/addons

Where PASSWORD is a unique (and strong) password.

Save and close that file.

In order for ODOO to run as a service, you must create a systemd file. Issue the command:

sudo nano /etc/systemd/system/odoo11.service

The contents of that file must be:

[Unit] Description=Odoo11 Requires=postgresql.service After=network.target postgresql.service [Service] Type=simple SyslogIdentifier=odoo11 PermissionsStartOnly=true User=odoo Group=odoo ExecStart=/opt/odoo/odoo11-venv/bin/python3 /opt/odoo/odoo11/odoo-bin -c /etc/odoo11.conf StandardOutput=journal+console [Install] WantedBy=multi-user.target

Reload the systemd daemon, and then start ODOO with the commands:

sudo systemctl daemon-reload sudo systemctl start odoo11

Enable ODOO start at boot with the command:

sudo systemctl enable odoo11

Point a browser to http://SERVER_IP:8069, and you will be presented with the database creation page (Figure A).

Figure A

Fill out the necessary information and click Create database. You can also select to have the demonstration data loaded (for evaluation purposes). This does add a bit of extra time to the creation of the database.

Once the database is created, you'll find yourself on the apps page (Figure B), where you can start installing all of the necessary apps to make ODOO perfectly suit your business needs.

Figure B

Ready to launch

After installing all the necessary apps, you'll want to run through the ODOO configuration options (to create users, setup your company, and more). Once you have finished, your ODOO site is ready to launch and help ease your business workflow.

