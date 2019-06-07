How to install the iOS 13 beta on your Apple device

The iOS 13 beta is available, provided you have a paid developer account. Here's how to download and install the iOS 13 beta on your iPhone.

It's the most wonderful time of the year for Apple developers and aficionados: Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) time. Part of this yearly pilgrimage to Cupertino is the release of new betas, and there are quite a few to be excited about.

In particular, iOS 13 is packing great new features that devs and iPhone owners are chomping at the bit to try out. For those fortunate enough to have a paid Apple developer account, the iOS 13 beta is available now.

Unfortunately for those who haven't paid the $99 fee for an Apple Developer Program membership, you're going to have to wait for the public beta just like the rest of us.

Note: Installing the early beta of any operating system is a risk. It's likely to be riddled with bugs, make some features of a device unusable, and may even brick the phone and necessitate a factory reset. Install the iOS 13 beta at your own risk, and never on a primary device.

How to install the iOS 13 beta

There is one big condition that has to be met in order to install the iOS 13 beta right now: You must have a paid Apple Developer Program account. If you have one of those accounts, you'll have to meet one of two other conditions:

Have the Xcode 11 beta installed; or

Have the macOS Catalina beta installed.

You can download and install the Xcode, macOS, and iOS betas at this Apple Developer page. Note: If you don't have a paid developer account, you can still log in to this page, but you'll only see the Xcode 11 beta download, which is available for free.

As of now, there's no over-the-air installation of iOS 13 available, so you'll have to manually install it using iTunes and the download you get from the developer program page linked above. Once the iOS 13 beta file is downloaded and you have either the Xcode 11 beta or the Catalina beta installed, you should be able to install it via iTunes just like you were restoring an iPhone backup.

Warning: Before you proceed, be sure you have made a total encrypted backup of the iPhone you intend to use for the beta install. If you have problems with the iOS 13 beta or want to roll back your device for whatever reason, you'll need a backup to restore to.

When will the iOS 13 public beta be available?

If you're not part of the paid Apple Developer Program, you'll have to hang tight for the over-the-air public beta of iOS 13 to be available. According to TechRepublic sister site CNET, Apple said that the iOS 13 public beta will be released in July, so the wait won't be that long.

In the meantime, head over to Apple's beta signup page and be sure your device is enrolled so you can get the iOS 13 beta the moment it's available. The site will walk you through the entire process—just follow the steps, and your device will be enrolled in no time.

