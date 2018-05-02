How to integrate your Thunderbird profile with your Twitter account

Do you use Thunderbird? And does your business depend upon Twitter to spread the word of your services? If this is you, you might find it more efficient if you could tweet from the same app you email from. Fortunately, the developers of the open source email client Thunderbird thought of that. With a quick and easy setup, you can have your Twitter account integrated into Thunderbird. This integration doesn't offer all the bells and whistles of a standard Twitter client or the Twitter website. In fact, all you can do is view your Twitter home feed and tweet. There's no direct messaging, seeing trends, or even viewing notifications. You get to read and post—that's it. But what more do you want, especially when efficiency is the name of the game. So, how to you set up this integration? Let me show you.

Open Thunderbird and click the menu button in the upper right corner. From the menu drop-down, click Preferences | Account settings. In the resulting window, click the Account Actions drop-down and select Add Chat Account. Click Twitter in the next window and click Next. Add your username, click Next, and give the account an Alias. If you expand the Twitter Options section, the wizard will allow you to add keywords to follow. This means only tweets with those keywords will appear in your feed. Click Next, review your settings, and click Finish. You will be prompted for your Twitter password and two-factor authentication code, if you have it set up (which you should).

From within Thunderbird, you can now click the Chat button and view or post to your associated Twitter account. Enjoy the efficiency of being able to email and tweet from within the same app.

