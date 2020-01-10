How to manage users on NTOPNG

by in Software on January 10, 2020, 10:03 AM PST

Find out how to add your IT staff to NTPNG as users, so you can delegate the monitoring of your company networks.

NTOPNG is a powerful, open source, real-time network monitoring tool that offers plenty of features. If you happen to deploy this tool within your data center, and have a number of IT staffers who need access to this web-based service, you'll be glad to know NTOPNG includes a tool that makes managing your users a breeze.

With the NTOPNG user management tool, you have control over what your staff members can control once they've logged in.

I'm going to show you how to create a new NTOPNG user and how to limit them to what they can access.

What you'll need

The only things you'll need to make this work is a running instance of NTOPNG and an admin user to log in with. If you don't already have NTOPNG installed, follow the instructions in How to install ntopng on a Debian minimal server. Once you have the server up and running, you can begin creating new users.

How to create users

Log in to your NTOPNG instance at http://SERVER_IP:3000 (where SERVER_IP is the IP address of the hosting server) and log in with the user admin and the password you set during installation. 

Once you've successfully logged in, you can create a new user. This user doesn't have to have an account on the hosting server, so don't worry about creating the user on the system. 

From the NTOPNG main page (Figure A), click the gear icon near the top right and click Manage Users.

Figure A

ntopusersa.jpg

The NTOPNG settings menu.

In the resulting window (Figure B), click the + button in the upper right hand corner.

Figure B

ntopusersb.jpg

The NTOPNG user management page.

In the resulting popup window (Figure C), fill out the details for your new user.

Figure C

ntopusersc.jpg

The New User creation window.

Here's what's important about the new user window:

  • Make sure to select the correct role between non-privileged and admin user.

  • Select either a specific network interface the user will have access to, or select any (for all network interfaces).

  • Configure the allowed networks properly. If you want the user to access only a single network, that configuration will look like 192.168.1.0/24. If you want the user to access numerous specific networks, that configuration will look like 192.168.1.0/24,10.1.0.0/24. If you want the user to access all networks, the configuration will be 0.0.0.0/0,::/0.  

Once you've properly configured the new user, click Add New User and the user is ready to go. You can then send that new user the details for logging in. Once logged in, they can begin using NTOPNG, according to their assigned user role.

And that's the gist of managing users on NTOPNG. It doesn't offer too much, but what it does include will be a boon for any network admin needing to assign other IT staff members roles on the web-based network monitoring system. 

