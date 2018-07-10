How to move the Kiwi browser address bar to the bottom of the window

Open up the Google Play Store and search for web browsers. Chances are, you'll come across quite a lot of choices. Guess what? Most of those choices are based on Google's Chrome browser. And although there's absolutely nothing wrong with that, many of those browsers do little to truly differentiate themselves from one another. Often, you may install one of those browsers and find that outside of a possible theme tweak, they all function similarly. Why? Because Google has done a great job of creating a mobile browser that functions well.

But there's always room for improvement.

Kiwi Browser is new to the scene and follows in the footsteps of many Android browsers by being based on Chrome. And there's plenty to like about Kiwi, such as a built-in popup ad blocker, background play for the likes of YouTube, and a cryptomining blocker. But there's one feature that might make you love Kiwi a bit more than the competition—especially if you are fond of interacting with your Android device in a one-handed fashion. That feature is the ability to move the address bar to the bottom of the window. You might scoff at the idea that this is an important feature, but once you start using it, you won't want to go back to the standard top-oriented address bar. This may be a simple tweak to the UI, but it's one that many users are going to love.

Let's install Kiwi and then move that address bar to the bottom of the window.

Installation

Installing Kiwi is simple. Just follow these steps:

Open the Google Play Store on your Android device. Search for Kiwi Browser. Locate and tap the entry by Geometry OU. Tap Install. Allow the installation to complete.

Once the installation finishes, you'll find the Kiwi launcher icon on your home screen and/or your App Drawer. Tap that launcher to open the browser.

Moving the address bar

With the browser open, tap the menu button in the upper-right corner. From the popup menu, tap Settings. In the Settings window, tap Accessibility. In the resulting window, tap to enable Bottom Toolbar (Figure A).

Figure A

You will then be prompted to restart the browser. Allow this, and when Kiwi opens back up you'll see that the toolbar (which includes the address bar) is now on the bottom (Figure B).

Figure B

Happy one-handed browsing

With this setup, you should find it significantly easier to interact with the browser using only one hand. When you're constantly on the go, you might not always have both hands at your disposal, which makes for awkward usage. Being able to interact with a browser using one hand can be a real boon for many demanding users. Give Kiwi's bottom toolbar a try and see if you aren't immediately hooked.

