How to open and manage tabs in macOS Finder

The macOS file manager, Finder, does a pretty good job managing files and folders. However, until recently, the tool frustrated me. Why? Because whenever I wanted to remain in the current directory, yet search or work with another file/folder, I had to open a new Finder window. That is until I realized it is actually possible to work with tabs in Finder.

You see, in Linux, the file managers are always incredibly flexible, so making them work the way I want is pretty simple. To that end, I always use multiple tabs with my file managers. So color me surprised when I discovered Finder does the same thing.

Installation

In fact, Finder works in similar fashion as does most apps that use tabs. With the app open, hit [Command]+[T] to open a new tab. It's that simple.

However, this is macOS, so the efficiency doesn't end there. Finder includes one really cool trick that makes working with tabs so much easier. Say, for instance, you have a number of tabs open in a single Finder window. What tabs are what? You don't want to click through tabs to find the directory you want to work with, especially if you have a lot of open tabs. To make this easier, macOS Finder includes an overview option.

To view all of your currently open tabs, click the [Command] + [Shift] + [\] key combination to zoom out. This overview names the current working directory of each tab, allows you to click-to-select a tab, and even open a new tab.

If you're like me, and efficiency is a top priority, start using tabs in Finder. You will enjoy a frustration-free experience with one of the best file managers on the market.

