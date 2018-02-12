How to pick the perfect tech or gadget gift for Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is the perfect time to tell your favorite techie how much you love them by finding the ultimate gift.
And nothing says "I love you" like a fantastic new gaming headset for your husband. Or a Minecraft video game accessory for your 10-year-old son. Teenagers love wireless speakers and glitter cases for smartphones, and your best friend might appreciate a bracelet that wirelessly charges a smartphone.
Drones are always a popular gift idea, and two options include the Force 1 F100 Ghost, which is a brushless drone that flies up to 500 meters away from the user, and the AirSelfie drone that takes remarkably clear video and photos from up to 60 feet away.
SEE: Great last minute Valentine's Day gifts for tech and gadget lovers (TechRepublic)
For audiophiles, opt for the Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones, or the JBL Clip 2 portable Bluetooth speaker. The JBL Soundgear is a new way to take your music with you — it's designed to be worn around your neck to create a personal music space without disconnecting from your surroundings.
There's also the KitSound Voice One Smart Speaker, which launched on February 7 in collaboration with Amazon and it's fully loaded with Alexa Voice Service, with hi-fi sophistication from the British audio brand KitSound. And the Ascent by Rowkin wireless ear buds are wirelessly/Type C charged earbuds for active wear. They feature 48 hours of listening time and the charge case doubles as an on-the-go phone charger.
Smartphone cases are always appreciated. Casetify has a range of smartphone cases including their new Valentine's Day collection. And T-Mobile has the Apple iPhone X Case-Mate Glow Waterfall Case with a dynamic snow globe effect.
And lastly, if you want to put a ring on it, do it with the Motiv fitness and sleep tracker ring. It's sleek and stylish and comes in two different colors.
Teena Maddox is a Senior Writer at TechRepublic, covering hardware devices, IoT, smart cities and wearables. She ties together the style and substance of tech. Teena has spent 20-plus years writing business and features for publications including People, W and Women's Wear Daily.