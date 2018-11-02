How to properly manage version control in G Suite: 4 tips

Cloud-based content creation tools, like Google Docs in G Suite, do a lot to help teams keep their joint projects up-to-date. However, because the app automatically saves all changes, it can be difficult for some new G Suite users to easily go back and find old versions.

A recent G Suite blog post from product manager Robert Dunnette explains to users how to better keep track of version control and understand the iterations of their shared documents. For starters, if you want to see all the changes made to a document click File > Version history > See version history, the post said.

Clickable text will also appear at the navigation bar reading:"last edit was..." or "all changes saved," which a user can hover their pointer over to see information on changes. "Or if you're returning to a document, you can click 'See new changes' and the Doc will highlight edits that have been made since your last visit," the post said.

SEE: Comparison chart: Enterprise collaboration tools (Tech Pro Research)

Sometimes, though, you want more granularity or a simpler way to track things. Here are four best practices the post gives for managing version control in G Suite.

1. Make copies

Users can make copies of specific versions of a document to have a more permanent record of changes. The post gives the example of a "before" and "after" document to be shared with a boss.

2. Name specific versions

G Suite will save all of your versions for a given document, but you can actually go back and name each of those versions so you have a better context for understanding how it was edited.

3. See who's viewed your work and when

If you go to Tools > Activity dashboard, you can see who is viewing which versions of your document, and when they're doing the their snooping. These viewership trends can be critical to understanding how others review your work.

4. Set up notifications

Working in a spreadsheet through Google Sheets is a common collaboration practice. Under Tools > Notification rules, users can set up notifications or regular updates for every time a sheet is updated.

Stay informed, click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Google Weekly newsletter. Subscribe

Also see