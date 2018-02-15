How to protect your work devices on your home network

Just because you're at home doesn't mean you're safe from cyberthreats. TechRepublic spoke to CUJO SVP of Networks Marcio Avillez about what techniques people can use to protect themselves, and their company, while working on their home network.

"I think the list of things that you would have to do to kind of figure this stuff out on your own is actually quite staggering," Avillez said. You have to be able to understand what type of devices are in the home before you can understand what are the kind of vulnerabilities that each specific device can open up.

People bring home a large variety of devices and "if you don't understand what is on the network, you can't really protect the network," he said. CUJO's solution to this issue begins with identifying every device on a network, then looking at their pattern of behavior.

"This is a little bit different approach to doing things whereas in the past what's been relied on is knowing what the threat is, and looking for patterns and checking it against patterns and then once you find a pattern addressing the vulnerability," he said. This approach first identifies the normal pattern of behavior for the devices, and then looks for behaviors that differ from the norm.

"If you have a device, say I've got a Nest thermostat, that is behaving a way that's different the other several Nest thermostats that I see on the network, that gives me an indication that something perhaps might be wrong," he said.

Protecting devices on your home network goes beyond using virus protection. The protection must come from the network because that's what can see all of the devices, and actually take action when one of the devices behaves abnormally, he added.

