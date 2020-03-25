How to quickly re-install any Android app you've ever used

Having trouble remembering that Android app you installed two phones ago, but really need to have now? Let Jack Wallen show you an easy way to locate and install it.

Android makes it easy to do just about anything from a mobile device. It's simple to use, flexible, and efficient. One feature that goes a long way to show Android's efficiency is found in the Google Play Store. With this feature, you can easily go back and install any application you've previously used, without having to either dig deep into the recesses of your memory or search for it in the Play Store.

The feature in question is called the Library. From this tool you can, with a single tap, install any application you've ever installed on any Android device you've ever associated with your Google account.

You read that correctly—any application you have ever installed on any Android device you've ever owned. For some, like me, that could mean a lot of applications to comb through. Even so, it's better than having to try and remember that app you installed, three phones ago, that you absolutely have to have at the moment.

Let me show you how to use this feature.

How to use the Google Play Store Library

This is one of those features that's so easy to use, you'll wonder why you haven't already been using it.

Open the Google Play Store on your Android device and tap the Menu button to the left of the Search bar (Figure A).

Figure A

From the resulting sidebar, tap My Apps & Games (Figure B).

Figure B

In the resulting window, tap the Library tab near the top of the page (Figure C).

Figure C

Once in the Library, you can scroll through the listing of all the apps you've ever installed (Figure D).

Figure D

You can list the apps either alphabetically or by most recently installed. To select which, tap the Filter button near the top right of the display and select from either Recent or Alphabetical (Figure E).

Figure E

Once you've located an app, tap the associated Install button and the app will install (no need to OK the installation).

And that's all there is to installing any Android app you've ever used from within the Google Play Store. This should make finding and installing that long lost Android application a snap.

