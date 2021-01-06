How to re-enable voice-activated Google Assistant

Have you found your Android device no longer responding to "Hey Google?" Jack Wallen offers up a couple of ways to fix this problem.

I cannot tell you how many times this has happened to me. I call out to my Android device, "Hey, Google, call so and so," only to have said device refuse to obey my command to call so and so. It's frustrating, especially when one of the appeals of modern smartphones is hands-off usage while driving.

This feature also makes daily usage far more efficient. So when it doesn't work, it's not only eye-roll worthy, it makes you want to chuck that device into the couch and shout to the developers to fix the issue. Well, fortunately there's a much faster way than waiting for the Google devs to resolve the problem. In fact, the problem is usually fixed fairly easily.

Let me show you how.

The first thing to try is to disable and re-enable the Hey Google hot word. To do that, open the Settings app and then go to Google | Account services | Search, Assistant & Voice | Voice Match.

In the resulting window, tap the On/Off slider for Hey Google until it's off.

Reboot your device.

Once it's rebooted, go back through the menu and re-enable Hey Google.

Give the feature a try and see if it now works. If not, the next fix is to re-train the voice model.

To do that, go back to the same screen where you Enabled/Disabled Hey Google, tap Voice model, and then tap Retrain voice model. Walk through the training wizard (by repeating the requested phrases) and you should be good to go.

One of these solutions should fix your failing Google Assistant hot word, so you can go back to your regularly scheduled efficiency with Android.

