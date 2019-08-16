How to recruit Gen Z by following Salesforce's approach

Salesforce's head of recruiting discusses the benefits of hiring Gen Z workers and how companies can attract more talent from this particular generation.

Generation Z (or Gen Z) is a term used for people born in the mid 1990s-early 2000s; many people in this generation have always had access to modern technology, and as such, are very comfortable using it. Because of their experiences with tech, recruiting for this particular group requires a different approach than previous generations. Ana Recio, head of recruiting at Salesforce, discusses what makes Gen Z different and how Salesforce is adapting their recruiting efforts in order to attract them.

As Recio explains, "I get so excited because this particular segment is so socially aware and I love it that they have asked for things that, frankly, my generation was too afraid to ask for." Recio continues, "They want to work remotely (which is awesome), they want all the tools, they want to be connected, they want mobile, they want to be social, which has truly accelerated the pace of business, and more importantly, has allowed us to reach a much, much broader pool of talent. So I'm a huge fan [of Gen Z]."

Recio explains that 50% of Gen Z identifies as mixed race, so by recruiting members of this group, Salesforce is "just naturally creating a much more diverse and a much more inclusive culture, which is part of the reason they want to join Salesforce—this particular segment is incredibly values-based. They want rewarding work, they want impactful work, but they want to do it for companies that are socially progressive."

When it comes to recruiting, Recio states, "We do have to approach them a little bit differently; they're not necessarily going to respond to email, so we use [methods like] virtual reality so they can really get a visual of what it's like to work here. We use Instagram stickers, so we're meeting them on social media."

According to Recio, Salesforce also goes to university campuses where they crowdsource campus videos and use microinfluencers to write blogs about what it's like to work for the company. "As a result, 80% of our interns will accept an offer and come back to Salesforce, which is incredible. They work as a full-time employee thereafter," says Recio.

Ultimately, Recio explains that recruiting Gen Z workers comes down to "meeting them on their terms." She continues, "this is where some companies fall short, but I think we've been really effective at creating personalized content so that candidates feel really invested and as a result, they're going to remember us, and they're going to remember us long past the interview process, which I think is really important."

